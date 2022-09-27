Team India Celebrates T20 Win At Ram Charan's House

It is well known that cricket and cinema go hand in hand in India and people just love it when cricketers and film stars collaborate on projects or even come together for an event. So it comes as no surprise that fans were in a frenzy when the news of some of the top cricketers of the country like Hardik Pandya partying with Ram Charan, one of the top pan India stars, surfaced on social media.

According to reports, after Team India’s match against Australia in Hyderabad on Sunday, RRR star Ram Charan invited Hardik Pandya and other cricketers to his home to celebrate their victory. With the third victory against Australia in the T20 series, Team India not only won the match but also bagged the title of series winner. The celebrations were held in a grand manner at Ram Charan’s residence. Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav were among the many cricketers who graced the party.

It has been reported that the winning team was treated to a splendid dinner by host Ram Charan and his family. The Telugu actor’s father, megastar Chiranjeevi, was also reportedly present at the party. While a photo of Hardik with Ram Charan’s personal assistant is already going viral on social media, netizens cannot wait to get more glimpses of the much-talked-about party.



Meanwhile, on the work front, Ram Charan was seen in two films this year, namely RRR and Acharya. While RRR was a massive success, Acharya, in which he starred alongside his father, failed to impress the masses. The actor will soon be seen in Shankar’s upcoming project, which is tentatively titled RC15. The movie stars Kiara Advani as the female lead opposite Ram Charan.

