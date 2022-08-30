Team Karthikeya 2 Meets With Gujarat CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

Team Karthikeya 2 recently met with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel. Sharing the news with his fans on Twitter, Nikhil Siddhartha wrote, “Honourable CM of Gujarat Bhupendrabhai Patel met and appreciated team Karthikeya 2. An absolute honour to have this moment.” In the picture shared by Nikhil, he is seen posing for the lens with the CM of Gujarat and producer Abhishek Agarwal.

Reports also suggest that CM Bhupendrabhai Patel appreciated the director for the storyline. The CM was mesmerised by the efforts put by the makers of Karthikeya 2 into shedding light on Lord Krishna’s teachings in an apt way. The shooting of Karthikeya 2 also took place in Gujarat, and the film is currently dominating the box office across the country.

Karthikeya 2 is witnessing a successful run in theatres, owing to good word of mouth. Being produced on a small budget, the box office collection of this Nikhil Siddharta-starrer has left trade analysts astonished. Karthikeya 2 was released on August 13. After clashing with Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar’s Rakshabandhan, it was now battling with Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger at the box office.

This mythological adventure drama, directed by Chandoo Mondeti, is not only garnering numbers but also basking in acclaim. Karthikeya 2 earned more profit in the second week as compared to its opening week. Originally, the film did not receive a lot of screens. After it garnered rave reviews from critics and audiences, theatre owners reduced the screens of other movies to Karthikeya 2. In the Hindi belt, the total collection of Karthikeya 2 in the third week stands at Rs 23.58 crores.

Film Critic Taran Adarsh recently tweeted the film’s collection from Sunday, which is pegged at Rs 1.77 crore. In the Southern states, Karthikeya 2 is behind R Madhavan’s Rocketry. Trade analysts have observed that Karthikeya 2 might surpass Rs 25 crores by the end of its fourth week. Among the Northern States, the film is doing great business in Uttar Pradesh.

Karthikeya 2 is a sequel to Chandoo Mondeti’s 2014 film Karthikeya. The story outlines the hidden depth of the drowned city of Dwaraka. Nikhil, Anupama, and Srinivas Reddy try to unearth the mystery behind the same.

