Team Of Asif Ali's A Ranjit Cinema Celebrates Christmas At The Final Shoot Location

Malayalam actor Asif Ali’s upcoming family romantic thriller, A Ranjith Cinema, is said to be wrapping its last leg of filming on the final location. Its cast and crew celebrated Christmas in a grand manner on the film’s set. The photos of their celebration are now making rounds on social media. The film went on floors last year on December 6. A Ranjith Cinema has been written and helmed by the debutant director Nishanth Sattu.

Nishant has worked as an associate director for several super hit films, directed by filmmakers like Santhosh Sivan and Amal Neerad.

Apart from Asif Ali and Namitha, the film also features Saiju Kurup, Anson Paul, Balachandra Menon, Sunil Sujatha, Santhosh George Kulangara and Balachandran Chullikkadu. The story of the film is said to be revolving around the life of a man named Ranjith, followed by an unexpected trauma. It is touted to be a thriller entertainer.

The cinematography of A Ranjith Cinema is done by Sunoj Velayudhan, and Midhun Ashok will be composing the music. The songs have been written by Raffeq Ahammed and Ajeesh Dasan. The film has been produced by Nishad Peachey and Babu Joseph, under the banner of Luminous Film Factory. As per unclaimed reports, the film is said to release in the summer of next year.

Asif was last seen in Kaapa, along with Prithviraj Sukumaran. The Shaji Kailas directorial also stars Aparna Balamurali and Anna Ben. The gritty crime drama is set in the capital city of Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram, where rival criminals engage in ruthless gang fights. The story is narrated around the character Kotta Madhu, played by Prithviraj, and his rise to power from a small-time goon to a crime lord in the underworld. The film was released in cinemas on December 22 this year.

