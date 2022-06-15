Team of Lagaan to Re-unite at Aamir Khan's Residence to Celebrate 21 Years of the Period Drama Today

Aamir Khan-starrer cricket drama Lagaan is completes 21 years of its release today, on June 15. And to commemorate that, the star is all set to get together with the cast of the film at his house, Marina.

Lagaan is one of the most successful films of our times and is said to be one of the most evergreen films which can be enjoyed by audiences of all ages. ‘Lagaan: Once Upon A Time’ has always been in conversation since the day of its release 21 years ago, on 15th June 2001. Despite 21 years since the film’s release, the popularity of the film remains the same.

To celebrate the legacy of the film, the star cast is all set to unite at Aamir Khan’s residence today. Last year, the entire team came together virtually to celebrate the success of the blockbuster film.

It is also being said that the film might inspire a West End show. As per an industry source, “Several leading producers from the UK have requested for the rights from Aamir Khan Productions and a final decision might be taken soon for its West End version.”

The West End is one of the biggest and most popular theatres worldwide. The source further added, “Aamir Khan’s team is yet to make a final decision about it. The makers have different plans which include doing a worldwide tour of the show that will feature a completely original cast.”

It will be interesting to see a movie based on India’s victory over the Britishers in theatres of the UK. Lagaan is a tale set in 1893 during the late Victorian period of India’s colonial British Raj. The film is directed by Ashutosh Gowarikar and is produced by Aamir Khan Productions.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan is gearing up for the release of Laal Singh Chaddha on 11th August 2022.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.