Team of Mahesh Babu-Starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata Celebrates Film's Success, Cuts Cake

The team of Mahesh Babu-starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata’s had a successful bash on Thursday after the film premiered in theatres to positive reviews from cine-goers. The much-anticipated Parasuram directorial was released on May 12 worldwide after several delays.

Soon after watching the film, fans put out their reviews on Twitter, claiming the film was an “all time entertainer". They loved the on-screen chemistry between Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh. The film also stars Samuthirakani, Vennela Kishore, Nadhiya and Subbaraju in supporting roles.

Pictures of the Sarkaru Vaari Paata team celebrating the success of the film have surfaced on the internet. The team is seen cutting the cake, which has three initials of the name — SVP.

According to one of the tweets from Kollywoodstar, the film has been rated a good 3.5 stars out of 5. The first half of the film is fun & comedy, while the second half is also decent to watch. Apart from this, the stunning chemistry between Mahesh and Keerthy is also being loved.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata is an action drama that shows Mahesh Babu’s character fighting the corrupt system. The film’s trailer has over 30 million views on YouTube and one million likes. After almost a gap of 2 years, the actor has returned to the screen with this film.

Meanwhile, Major, a multilingual film produced by Mahesh Babu, will be released on June 3. Recently, the trailer of the film was launched in Hyderabad. The movie is a biopic based on the life of 26/11 martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan.

The trailer launch of the film was attended by the makers of the movie along with the lead actor Adivi Sesh. Director Sashi Kiran Tikka and producers Anurag and Sarath, along with Mahesh Babu, were also present at the trailer launch.

