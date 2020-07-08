Team Shares Important Update on Prabhas 20 and Fans Can't Keep Calm

The yet untitled project that Prabhas and Pooja Hegde are part of will announce its title and release the first look on July 10 at 10 am, the makers have revealed. Much like Prabhas' movies, his upcoming venture which is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar is also a big budget project, with major portions shot in international locations.

Sharing an update on the first look and title of Prabhas 20, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on social media, "ARE YOU READY?... Title *and* first look of #Prabhas20 will be out on 10 July 2020 at 10 am... Stars #Prabhas and #PoojaHegde... Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar... In #Hindi, #Telugu, #Tamil and #Malayalam (sic)."



Prabhas 20 has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod. The movie will release in four languages-- Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. Earlier, Prabhas was shooting for the movie in Georgia and had shared an intriguing still from the location.





Meanwhile, Prabhas fans had been demanding an update on the superstar's 20th film for sometime now. Much to their relief, Prabhas 20 first look and title will be launched in a couple of days.

Prabhas has also signed on to do a project with Mahanati director Nag Ashwin. It is said that Nag Ashwin's project with Prabhas is a sci-fi drama mounted on a big scale.

