Team SSMB28 Snapped At Avinash Gowariker’s Residence For Dinner

Mahesh Babu’s highly anticipated film SSMB28 is finally getting back on track. The project could not go on floors due to various delays, but everything seems to be falling into place now. It has been reported that cast and crew will soon jet off to Dubai to complete one of the remaining shooting schedules of this Trivikram Srinivas directorial. But before that, team SSMB28 was snapped at photographer Avinash Gowariker’s residence.

Avinash Gowariker recently hosted the film’s team for dinner at his residence before flying to Dubai. And, pictures from the intimate dinner have now gone viral on social media. In one of the pictures, Mahesh Babu, his wife Namrata Shirodkar, director Trivikram Srinivas, music composer S Thaman, and assistant writer Meher Ramesh, were spotted devouring homemade food cooked by Avinash’s wife, Shazia Gowariker.

Namrata also posted the same pictures on Instagram and was all praises for Shazia’s homemade meal. She wrote, “Little moments in my big city of dreams … Thanks my Shazia for the best homemade meal!!” In a picture posted by Namrata, all of them were seen flashing their beaming smiles at the camera.

Talking about SSMB28, the second leg of the film’s shoot was supposed to resume in October. However, it was initially delayed because of the death of Mahesh Babu’s mother, Indira Devi. After his mother’s demise, the Pokiri actor reportedly travelled to Europe for a medical consultation.

However, some unconfirmed reports suggested his son Gautam had come to India to pay his last respects to his grandmother, Mahesh Babu accompanied him back to London to drop him off. Following Indira Devi’s death, Mahesh Babu’s father and legendary actor Krishna passed away, which led to further delays in commencing the shoot of SSMB28.

