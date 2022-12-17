Team Thankam Pays Special Tribute To Late Actor Kochu Premam

Veteran actor Kochu Preman passed away on December 3 after suffering from a lung-related disease. His sudden death at the age of 67 left a void in the Malayalam film industry. One of the last projects that Kochu Preman worked on before his demise was the upcoming film Thankam. Team Thankam recently paid a special tribute to the late actor on social media.

Kochu Preman spent some memorable moments with the cast and crew of the movie. The official handle of Bhavana Studios recently shared a streak of BTS photos of Kochu Preman engaged in a conversation with the crew from the sets of the film on Instagram. The post was captioned, “Our brother Kochu Preman left us after making the few days we spent with him immensely memorable for us. He had just one or two scenes in the movie but he surprised us with his dedication. His passion towards work is a lesson for all. Miss you brother, Team Thankam.”

Thankam is a production collaboration between Dileesh Pothan, Fahadh Faasil and Syam Pushkaran after the success of their previous venture Joji. The film boasts of actors Biju Menon, Vineeth Sreenivasan and Joju George in pivotal roles. It is helmed by Saheedh Arafath and written by Syam Pushkaran. The cinematography of Thankam is handled by Gautham Shankar.

The Saheedh Arafath directorial also marks the Malayalam debut of Marathi actor and screenwriter Girish Kulkarni, who is well-known to the Malayalee audience through notable Bollywood films like Dangal and Ugly.

