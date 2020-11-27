Tearful Himanshi Khurana Hugs Her Team and Friends as She Cuts Birthday Cake

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana seemed to have experience several ups and downs ever since she was evicted from the BB house. From breaking up a long-term relationship to being in love with Asim Riaz, Himanshi's life took a big leap within a year. As the birthday girl celebrated her special day on November 27, she couldn’t control her tears while hugging her team and friends present at the bash.

Her caption read that when she left all hopes with life, thinking of finding the special one someday, she found the strength in her team and friends, who stood by her side and never left. One of the special tags in the video was Asim Riaz, Himanshi's BB13 housemate and rumored love interest.

Holding a cupcake in her hand, when the BB13 contestant hugged her friend, she couldn’t hold back her tears as she felt special in the company of the closest people.

While we can’t spot Asim in the video, it is certain that he was present at the birthday bash. Several fan clubs have shared glimpses of the model at Himanshi’s birthday. He can be seen standing on the actress’ side, sharing his love for the diva.

Asim’s younger brother Umar Riaz also shared a birthday wish for Himanshi in his Instagram stories.

While there has been no official confirmation about Asim and Himanshi's relationship, the duo has never shied away from showering love on each other. In fact, Asim openly confessed his love for the Punjabi star in the Bigg Boss house, even going to the extent of proposing to her by getting down on his knees.

The lovebirds have also featured together in a number of videos after their stint in the reality show. However, there have been times when Asim’s fans have hurt Himanshi’s sentiments and she also expressed about it on social media.