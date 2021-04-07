Tearful Mahhi Vij Separates from Daughter Tara for the First Time, Flies to Delhi for Shoot

Actress Mahhi Vij, who has been shuffling between motherhood and work lately, left her daughter behind for the first time as she flew to Delhi for an ad shoot. Mahhi was spotted at the airport where daughter Tara had come to drop her. Both mother and daughter were seen breaking into tears as neither wanted to separate from each other.

In the video, it can be seen that the moment Mahhi starts leaving after clicking pictures with Tara, the toddlerstarts crying out loud. As a result of this, the popular TV actress gets back to her little princess and is seen showering her with kisses. Mahhi also takes Tara in her arms. Some seconds later, when the little one stops crying, Mahhi hands her over to the nanny. Jay is seen making attempts to distract Tara so that she does not cry.

Recently, the doting mother had shared a picture of Tara in which is seen all dolled up in a white sharara. To complete the look, the princess has worn a bunch of ornaments, a patly bag and her million dollar smile. The post has received tons of love from Mahhi’s virtual fam. Popular TV actress Arti Singh has dropped an heart emoji on the post.

Mahhi and Jay got married in 2010, and were blessed with Tara, on August 21, 2019. The couple had together decided to adopt their caretaker’s children Khushi and Rajveer in 2017. The duo regularly keeps sharing pictures of all their children on social media.

As one of the top mother influencers, Mahhi has been seen as a fabulous mom as she keeps sharing insights into the parenting journey on her social media. Tara, Mahhi and Jay’s daughter, has become a social media sensation as the audience love to see their content. On the work front, Mahhi flew to Delhi for just a night but its first overnight trip without her little one.

