Tearing Away From Formalities Of Celebrity Is A Task: Amitabh Bachchan

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan says that no matter how much others celebrate his contribution to Indian cinema, it will remain a "closed chapter" for him. However, he feels that "tearing oneself away from the celebrity is a task" and he doesn't believe in it.Filled with gratitude after his meetings with fans who stand outside his home Jalsa in Mumbai every Sunday to get a glimpse of him, Big B posted his thoughts on his blog."What brings them here each Sunday is a mystery and a cause for mistaken identity... Surely they must mistake for another... surely... But no they come ...standing and waiting for hours before, just so they can wave at me and hope for a reciprocal gesture... That is all... Mostly the operation is valid and over within those minor minutes... and then back to the grind."Tearing oneself away from the formalities of celebrity is a task... I do not believe in it and never shall... others may wish to contribute and celebrate the tenure and so called 'contribution' to cinema from me. But that shall never happen. It shall remain a closed chapter ... not to be opened ever."Big B was touched with a visit by a differently challenged young boy."I asked him to be brought in, he was without speech and mobility but a determined poise of one that had refused to give up. It was joy to witness the joy on his face. I asked him what he needed, he tugged at his shirt... clothes. I gave him a bundle of my own."He extended his delicate hand, rough and strong, because that is what he uses to move about, and I arranged fro him to be dropped home. My people did so and reported he was homeless and lived on the pavement out side a high rise in the suburbs," said the actor, adding that it is important for people to count their blessings.