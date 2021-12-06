Teaser: Khesari Lal, Akshara Singh Rock Bhojpuri Version of Badshah's 'Pani-Pani' Song

The teaser of the Bhojpuri version of “Pani-Pani", the hit number sung by rapper Badshah, was released on Monday. The Bhojpuri version of the song has been filmed on Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav and actor Akshara Singh. The two stars had recently shared a post on their social media accounts tagging Badshah. In the picture, both the stars were seen with the rapper.

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CXI1wPBogfC/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Khesari has shared the teaser of this upcoming song on his Instagram account. In the caption, the actor said that everyone’s wait ends here, “Pani-Pani" in Bhojpuri! Teaser out now! This post has received more than 86,000 views in just two hours and a lot of comments as well. One of the users wrote, “Congratulations bro", while another one said, “Beautiful song Bhai". Many users have also expressed their excitement using emoticons.

While the fans are excited and waiting for the Bhojpuri version of the hit number, Khesari Lal and Akshara are also happy after working with Badshah. Sharing a picture with Badshah, Akshara wrote in the caption that “Yo boy Badshah has put on fire with pani pani and forced your favourite jodi to come together". Akshara, too, has shared the teaser video of the song on her Instagram account.

While Khesari Lal is seen getting out of the car in style, Akshara is spicing things up with her glamour. Badshah, too, can be seen in the video in his swag. This song will be released on December 9 at 11 am. For those who don’t know Jacqueline Fernandez was seen in the original version of this song.

