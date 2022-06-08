Teaser Launch of Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan in July First Week; Details Inside

The teaser of Mani Ratnam’s next film titled Ponniyin Selvan will be out in the first week of July, while the film will hit the big screen on September 30. The teaser launch ceremony will be held in the Thanjavur district in Tamil Nadu. The teaser will be released at a grand stadium where the film stars and technical artists will also be present. Apart from them, a few more filmmakers will also be invited.

Most of the film teasers are usually launched in Chennai. Since Ponniyin Selvan is closely related to Tanjore, the film crew has planned to release the teaser of the film there.

This film will be the first part of the film and it will be released at the end of September. This film boasts a stellar star cast. Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Jayaram, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Vikram Prabhu, and Ashwin Kakumanu play prominent roles, while R. Sarathkumar, R. Parthiban, Prabhu, Prakash Raj, Rahman, and others appear in supporting characters.

The music of the film has been composed by A. R. Rahman, with cinematography by Ravi Varman, editing by A. Sreekar Prasad, and production design by Thota Tharani.

This film will be a special treat for fans as Bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be seen on screen after a long break. She was last seen in a supporting role in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Now, she is making her comeback in the industry with a Tamil film in a lead role.

