Teaser of August 16, 1947, Out, Fans Call it 'Extraordinary'

The teaser of August 16 1947, produced by AR Murugadoss, has been released. The 1-minute 42-second teaser narrates the story of a village in Tamil Nadu fighting for freedom from British rule. The inhabitants of this village lack education and other prospects. Still, they are delighted with Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi’s determination to fight for Independent India.

A romantic track is also there amid this struggle for independence from the British. August 16 1947 is written and directed by NS Ponkumar, a long-term associate of AR Murugadoss. Along with Murugadoss, Om Prakash Bhatt and Narsiram Choudhary have produced this movie.

The teaser has received some brilliant reactions from the audience. One user called the teaser extraordinary. Users also applauded Gautham Karthik’s choice of script. A fan wrote that if Gautham keeps on choosing the right scripts like this, he will get in the top 10 actors category very soon. Fans also wished that Gautham would soon reach the zenith of the film industry. One of the users identified the shooting location of this film as Padavedu village in Tiruvannamalai district, Tamil Nadu.

The audience also wished that August 16 1947 should be released in Hindi. Sean Roldan scored the music, while Sudharsan R helmed editing. August 16 1947’s teaser also gives a glimpse into some amazing action sequences. Rajasekhar directed the stunt scenes.

The teaser garnered more than 4 lakh views. The release date of August 16 1947 has not been revealed yet. According to reports, the film is likely to release at the end of the year. Revathi Sharma and Pugazh are also a part of this venture.

AR Murugadoss is returning to production with his film titled Rangoon released on June 9, 2017. Rangoon was a box office success with the audience applauding the background music, twists in the second half and other aspects. Some criticised Rangoon for its length, which made it boring in parts.

