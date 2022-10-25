CHANGE LANGUAGE
Teaser of Chiyaan Vikram-Starrer Thangalaan Promises a Nail-Biting Period Drama

By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: October 25, 2022, 13:36 IST

Hyderabad, India

Makers have kept the plot of this story under wraps.

Makers have kept the plot of this story under wraps.

Music composed by G.V.Prakash Kumar perfectly compliments the vibe of Thangalaan’s teaser.

Chiyaan Vikram is all pumped up for his upcoming film titled Thangalaan with director Pa Ranjith. Makers of this film announced the title on Sunday with a terrific teaser. The teaser gives a glimpse of this period drama, which is inspired by real-life events. From the teaser, the audience got an idea that Vikram is essaying the role of a clan’s leader.

Viewers also get a glimpse of actors Malavika Mohanan, Pasupathy Masilamani and others. It ends with ferocious-looking Vikram holding a sickle in his hand. Music composed by G.V.Prakash Kumar perfectly compliments the vibe of Thangalaan’s teaser.

Makers have kept the plot of this story under wraps. However, a fan has guessed that Thangalaan will be based on the issue of caste-based crimes.

Apart from the story, a fan expressed anguish over G.V.Prakash’s name as composer in Thangalaan. According to this follower, Santhosh Narayanan should have curated the beats for this film.

In addition to G.V.Prakash, Kishor Kumar is roped in as director of photography. Tamil Prabha has co-written Thangalaan, while Selva RK and SS Murthi will handle the editing and art departments. A joint production venture of Studio Green and Neelam Productions, Thangalaan will hit the theatres in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.

first published:October 25, 2022, 13:36 IST
last updated:October 25, 2022, 13:36 IST