Teaser of Darshan Raval and Neha Kakkar's Upcoming Song Teri Aankhon Mein Leaves Fans Excited

The video teaser of Bhushan Kumar’s Teri Aankhon Mein song was released on Monday giving fans a glimpse into the romantic melody. The number is sung by Darshan Raval and Neha Kakkar. The teaser shows a typical boy meet girl story.

Opening on a mystical stormy night the love saga unfolds between Divya Khosla Kumar, Pearl V Puri and Rohit Suchanti. The teaser also gives us a glimpse of a possible love triangle and heart break. The full video will be released on October 7.

Take a look at the teaser below:

The lyrics for Teri Aankhon Mein have been penned by Kumaar. The music for the romantic song is composed by Manan Bhardwaj. The video is directed by talented duo Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru.

Singer Darshan Raval also posted the promo for the song on his Instagram leaving his followers on social media excited. Fans praised the voice of Darshan Raval and expressed their enthusiasm for the upcoming song. One fan commented, “Your voice is ruling the teaser yesss that's the power of Darshan Raval ” Another fan commented, “Wow wow wow It's already giving me goosebumps.”

Raval was last seen in his music video for the song Ek Tarfa by Indie Music Label, which has received over 83 million views on YouTube.

Fans of Neha Kakkar were also no less in hyping up the song, “The music sounds soo goodd and I’m happy pretty sure that yourr voicee will soundd moree goodd!!♥️♥️♥️. Damnn Excitedd for this onee (sic),” wrote one of her many fans.

Kakkar’s latest song Taaron Ke Sheher was released last month. The song also features Jubin Nautiyal. The T-series label music video has received 48 million views.

People were also excited to see Pearl V Puri in the Teri Aankhon Mein video. One person wrote, “Only for pearl v puri I come here.” The 31-second teaser has received over 2.7 million views since its release on Monday.