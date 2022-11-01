Teaser of HIT 2 To Be Out on November 3, Watch The Announcement Video

HIT, directed by Sailesh Kolanu, is one of the most loved crime dramas. The series narrated the story of officer Vikram Rudraraju — played by actor Vishwak Sen — from Homicide Intervention Team, who leaves no stone unturned to search for a missing girl. It was released on February 28, 2020.

Banking on its popularity, the filmmaker is ready to churn out its sequel. The second part will feature actors Adivi Sesh, Vinni Mobstaz and others in pivotal roles. Wall Poster Cinema recently shared an intriguing teaser announcement video of this film. In the video, Sailesh announced that the teaser of HIT 2 will be launched on November 3.

In the clip, Sailesh walks into a room, which resembles the set of a crime scene, introducing himself and sharing his idea behind the creation of HIT Universe (Homicide Intervention Team). He explains that he will introduce different officers, as the HIT franchise expands. He also addresses the question that many of his fans previously asked — why actor Vishwak was replaced by Adivi in the second instalment of HIT? Sailesh clarifies that Vishwak’s role is still in the cards. The filmmaker further shares that just because he roped in a new character doesn’t mean he will leave no space for the existing one.

Sailesh also shares that Vikram Rudraraju’s character will be seen again solving a bigger crime along with other officers. He then shares some glimpses of Adivi’s character, where he was seen playing the role of Krishna Dev aka KD.

The Checklist director also informed the audience that they do not need to watch the prequel to understand the second instalment. However, viewers will be able to spot interesting connections in HIT 2, if they have watched HIT. Sailesh hints at a third case as well.

In the announcement video, Sailesh holds back from revealing the storyline, keeping the viewers excited to know what the makers have in store for them.

