Teaser of Kalyan Ram Period Drama Bimbisara Out. Here's All You Need to Know

Actor Kalyan Ram has a surprise for the fans. The teaser and poster of his next film, titled Bimbisara, has been released. According to reports, this is the first time Kalyan will be seen doing a film with a periodic backdrop. From the teaser, both his get up and the title of the film looks interesting. The film has created a buzz and everyone is already talking about it. Kalyan will be seen in the role of Bimbisara in this film. Now let’s understand who he was, and his history.

Directed by Mallidi Vashisht, the teaser of the film has got a good response. Huge expectations have been attached to the film because of the first look. The name of the film developed interest among the people about the history of Bimbisara. Bimbisara was a king, who ruled the Magadha Empire and was from the Haryanka dynasty. He was born in 558 BC and was the son of Bhattiya. At the age of 15, in 543 BC, he ascended the throne and ruled for the next 49 years.

King Bimbisara’s first capital was at Girivraja, identified with Rajagriha. Bimbisara made use of marriage alliances to strengthen himself. He had a lot of wives. His first wife was Kosala Devi, the daughter of Maha Kosala, the king of Kosala.

His second wife was Chellana and his third wife was Kshema. Mahavagga depicts him having 500 wives. Reportedly, he was assassinated by his son Ajatashatru. Bimbisara died in 491 BC.

While the history of the king is extremely interesting, the story of the film too will be equally interesting. Reports say that Kalyan Ram will look amazing in the film while performing war stunts, something the fans will find worth watching.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.