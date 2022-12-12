Teaser of Karthik Subbaraj’s Next Jigarthanda Double X Out; Watch Here

Popular Tamil director Karthik Subbaraj gave the audience a gangster drama treat in the form of the 2014 film Jigarthanda. Now, people are excited for the sequel to it, titled Jigarthanda Double X. Karthik has had a great year thus far with the release of Mahaan which was critically acclaimed and loved by the audience alike. Now he is working in full force on his next flick, the sequel for Jigarthanda.

The announcement release came yesterday (December 11) with the director posting about the teaser release and a poster. Captioned – “Starting my next …" Jigarthanda DoubleX "

It’s DoubleX of Everything… Revealing our star Cast n Crew with… A Kind of… Teaser releasing today at 6 pm. Need all your Blessings and Support as Always.”

On this Auspicious day with all your blessings…. We have started the Shoot of #JigarthandaDoubleX 🙏🏼🙏🏼https://t.co/3OqBPNW8Yg— karthik subbaraj (@karthiksubbaraj) December 12, 2022

The next two posts announced the teaser release and featured posters for the film. The director also announced the teaser release on Twitter. The video titled ‘a kind of teaser’, features Raghava Lawrence and SJ Suryah facing off against each other. The cinematic shots are similar to old western films.

Karthik’s movie shots are often inspired by Quentin Tarantino as he is a fan of the Hollywood director. Jigarthanda Double X’s camera angles and slo-mo shots are proof of the same. The teaser shows the protagonist trying to ditch a group of cops chasing him. While the teaser starts off with Raghava’s character holding two guns, as the cops and thugs charge towards him, he drops the guns and punches through the ground to take out a camera. Reports suggest that Nimisha Sajayan will also play a pivotal role in the film.

Jigarthanda’s technical team has Thirunavukkarasu as the cinematographer, Shafique Mohamed Ali as the editor, and Santhosh Narayanan as the music composer. The first movie starred Siddharth, Bobby Simha, Lakshmi Menon, Karunakaran, and Guru Somasundaram in the main roles, along with others. Vijay Sethupathi also had an interesting cameo in the first instalment.

