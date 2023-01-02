Teaser of Malayalam Film Christopher Starring Mammootty Unveiled; Watch Here

Mammootty will look forward to continuing his rule at the box office in 2023 with B Unnikrishnan’s Christopher after dominating 2022 with movies like Rorschach. The film’s creators, who have been sharing character posters from the movie before its anticipated January release, just unveiled the teaser. With the tagline, “Biography of a vigilante officer," the movie’s promo teases an exciting investigative thriller. Mammootty plays DPCAW Chief Christopher in the movie, written by Udaykrishna. Take a look at the teaser here.

The movie also has Aishwarya Lekshmi, Amala Paul, Sneha, Shine Tom Chacko and Jinu Joseph in pivotal roles. Both Aishwarya and Amala will be teaming up with Mammootty for the first time in Christopher. The main antagonist of the film was kept under wraps and not revealed merely five days ago when Vinay Rai was unveiled as the main villain. Mammootty himself shared the character poster of Vinay Rai.

Along with Mammootty’s Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, which is directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, Christopher is anticipated to open in theatres in January. In addition, the megastar wrapped up filming for Jeo Baby’s family drama Kaathal: The Core in which Tamil actress Jyotika plays the female protagonist.

Next year, the actor also looks forward to the Surender Shetty-helmed Telugu action-thriller Agent, which also stars Akhil Akkineni. The movie, which is anticipated to arrive in theatres by the middle of this year, stars Mammootty as a RAW officer.

Mammootty will start the year with cinematographer-turned-filmmaker Roby Varghese Raj’s directorial debut. The movie will also have Mammootty essaying the role of a cop. Touted to be a thriller, the film is scripted by Rony David Raj and Muhammed Shafi.

Read all the Latest Movies News here