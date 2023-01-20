Teaser of Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: 2 To Release On This Date

Mani Ratnam’s masterpiece Ponniyin Selvan: 1, which was released in September 2022, was hugely successful and became one of the highest-grossing Tamil films of 2022, minting over Rs 500 crore at the ticket counters. The production houses Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions made the announcement a month ago that the sequel is getting ready for its worldwide release on April 28, 2023.

Now, according to the latest reports, the makers are all set to release the teaser of the much-awaited film Ponniyin Selvan 2 on March 1. They captioned the announcement, “Let’s get those swords in the air as we await the 28th of April 2023!" with the hashtag #CholasAreBack.

To promote the first episode of the periodic drama series, the team went above and beyond. It also appears that they have already begun promoting the second instalment.

The upcoming movie’s plot is the continuation of the first one which ended with a cliffhanger. Ponniyin Selvan: 1 featured Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Trisha in the lead roles. Aishwarya Lekshmi, Prakash Raj and Sobhita Dhulipala also had important roles in the film.

The historical action-drama franchise Ponniyin Selvan is based on the 1995 novel of the same name by Kalki Krishnamoorthy. The first instalment of the two-part series was about the childhood of Chola prince Arulmozhi Varman who later became a well-known emperor and ruled from 974 to 1014.

Both parts of the movie were shot in various locations in India. The makers also went to Thailand to shoot a few scenes. A.R. Rahman composed the music for both parts and Ravi Varman handled the film’s cinematography. Sreekar Prasad has done the editing and the choreography has been handled by master Brinda.

Reviewing Ponniyin Selvan: 1, News18, had rated the film 4 out of 5 stars and had called it “an engaging, involving movie-going experience".

Read all the Latest Movies News here