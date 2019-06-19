Teaser of Mohanlal's Lucifer 2 Has Blockbuster Written All Over It

Malayalam cinema's star Mohanlal's Lucifer 2 was announced by the actor via a Facebook video on Tuesday. The sequel to 2019 super hit film Lucifer (2019), featuring Vivek Oberoi, Indrajith, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas alongside Mohanlal, is titled Empuraan and will reportedly be a prequel and sequel of sorts to Lucifer. The announcement video of Empuraan has been viewed over 1.3 million times on Facebook and stands testimony to the popularity of the film.

The video posted by Mohanlal shows his character arriving in snow-covered areas in a helicopter. While Mohanlal makes his dashing entry in slo-mo shots, complimented by a thumping background score, his associate Prithviraj dials a number and puts it on hold till the boss-man arrives to take the call. The man on the line is Shakti Kapoor, who is miffed by the call and the people who are troubling him. Little does he know that his threats are targeted towards Mohanlal's Abraam Khureshi, the man who scares people with his eyes.

Watch Empuraan teaser video here:

Empuraan's release date has not been announced yet but the trailer does mention that it will arrive pretty soon, which makes it good news for all the fans of Mohanlal. Lucifer was a highly successful commercial entertainer that fetched over Rs 200 crore at the box office, making it the second Malayalam movie to achieve this feat after Mohanlal’s Pulimurugan in 2016.

The upcoming sequel will be a collaboration between Lucifer's writer Murali Gopy and director Prithviraj. The film's star cast and other details are yet to be announced.

Follow @News18Movies for more