Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Teaser of Mohanlal's Lucifer 2 Has Blockbuster Written All Over It

'Lucifer 2' will come soon enough in theaters near you and the announcement of the sequel was made by Mohanlal in a special video. Watch here.

News18.com

Updated:June 19, 2019, 4:40 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Teaser of Mohanlal's Lucifer 2 Has Blockbuster Written All Over It
Image of Mohanlal in Empuraan, courtesy of Instagram
Loading...

Malayalam cinema's star Mohanlal's Lucifer 2 was announced by the actor via a Facebook video on Tuesday. The sequel to 2019 super hit film Lucifer (2019), featuring Vivek Oberoi, Indrajith, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas alongside Mohanlal, is titled Empuraan and will reportedly be a prequel and sequel of sorts to Lucifer. The announcement video of Empuraan has been viewed over 1.3 million times on Facebook and stands testimony to the popularity of the film.

The video posted by Mohanlal shows his character arriving in snow-covered areas in a helicopter. While Mohanlal makes his dashing entry in slo-mo shots, complimented by a thumping background score, his associate Prithviraj dials a number and puts it on hold till the boss-man arrives to take the call. The man on the line is Shakti Kapoor, who is miffed by the call and the people who are troubling him. Little does he know that his threats are targeted towards Mohanlal's Abraam Khureshi, the man who scares people with his eyes.

Watch Empuraan teaser video here:

Empuraan's release date has not been announced yet but the trailer does mention that it will arrive pretty soon, which makes it good news for all the fans of Mohanlal. Lucifer was a highly successful commercial entertainer that fetched over Rs 200 crore at the box office, making it the second Malayalam movie to achieve this feat after Mohanlal’s Pulimurugan in 2016.

The upcoming sequel will be a collaboration between Lucifer's writer Murali Gopy and director Prithviraj. The film's star cast and other details are yet to be announced.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram