Teaser of Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya's Bangarraju a Hit Among Fans, Trends on YouTube

The teaser of Nagarjuna and his son Naga Chaitanya-starrer Bangarraju was released recently, and it has received an overwhelming response from the audience. The teaser for the movie was released recently on Chaitanya’s birthday, and the response to it has been amazing. Chaitanya is essaying the role of young Nagarjuna in the film.

The teaser has received 2.7 million views and over 169,000 likes within the first 24 hours of its release on YouTube. Not just that, the teaser is currently trending at the top. Although the release date is not yet official, an announcement in this regard is expected soon. According to reports, the film is currently in the post-production stage.

The expected release date of Bangarraju is January 15. With SS Rajamouli’s RRR being postponed, only Radhe Shyam and Bangarraju are the big films releasing this month.

The lyrical version of Pasivadi Tassadiyya, a song that is especially popular with Nagarjuna and Akkineni family fans, has already been released. Earlier, the full version of the song was released on December 19th. The song was written by Kalyana Krishna Kursala and sung by Mohana Bogaraju and Sahitya. The music has been composed by Anoop Rubens.

Another song ‘Naa Kosam’, which has impressed fans with its melody, has also been released. This song has been written by Balaji and sung by Shriram. In Bangarraju, veteran actor Ramya Krishnan plays Nagarjuna’s wife. Bangarraju is the sequel to Soggade Chinninayana. Zee Studios and Annapurna studios are jointly producing Bangarraju. Kriti Shetty stars opposite Naga Chaitanya in the movie.

On the work front, Naga Chaitanya has numerous movies in hand. According to reports, he will star in Thank You next. The Vikram Kumar directorial is said to be a horror film.

