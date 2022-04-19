Teaser of Nani-Starrer Ante Sundaraniki To Be Out On This Date

The teaser of Natural Star Nani starrer Ante Sundaraniki is all set for a launch on April 20 at 11:07 am. Written and helmed by Vivek Athreya, the actor will be seen portraying an upright Brahmin in his next. The film stars Nani with the screen name Sundar, while Nazriya will appear as a Christian named Leela.

Announcing the launch date of the teaser, the makers unveiled two posters — one featured Nani and Nazriya in traditional Hindu wedding attire, with a church in the background, while the second poster depicted the lead actors in Christian wedding attire, with a Temple in the background.

Going by the posters, it seems that the lead actors marry according to both Hindu and Christian traditions. The upcoming entertainer has been in the spotlight for quite some time and the release of the teaser will increase the level of excitement.

Speaking of Nani, the actor greeted his fans with Shyam Singha Roy, directed by Taxiwala Fame Director Rahul. However, the film did not fare well at the box office. Set against the backdrop of reincarnation, the film was released worldwide on December 24 last year.

Ante Sundaraniki will be simultaneously released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film will introduce Nazriya Fahadh to the Telugu audience.

The technical crew consists of Niketh Bommi as cinematographer and Raviteja Girijala as the editor for the film.

The film has been titled Adade Sundara in Tamil, while Aha Sundara is the title of the Malayalam version. The film is slated to hit the theatres on June 10.

