Teaser Of Nayanthara’s Connect To Release On Her Birthday

South superstar Nayanthara has become one of the biggest names in the Tamil film industry. Many admire her for her outstanding performances and commanding screen presence. Here’s good news for all of her fans.

On November 15, her husband, director Vignesh Shivan tweeted about Nayanthara’s “birthday special” teaser release. The actress’ upcoming film, Connect’s teaser is all set to release on November 18.

While tweeting about it, he wrote, “Connect Teaser from November 18th. Lady Super Star Nayanthara’s birthday special. A proud Rowdy Pictures product. Praying for all your love & Support as always.”

Later, Rowdy Pictures also tweeted about the same and wrote, “This Friday comes with a few surprises and scares. CONNECT Teaser from November 18th. Stay CONNECTed!”

Ashwin Saravanan, best known for directing Taapsee Pannu’s Game Over, directed the horror film Connect. The film was written by Kaavya Ramkumar, along with Saravanan himself. Vignesh’s Rowdy Pictures is in charge of production. Along with Nayanthara, Sathyaraj and Bollywood actor Anupam Kher will also be seen in the film.

On October 9, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan welcomed twin baby boys through surrogacy. On the occasion of Diwali, the new parents shared a touching video of their twin sons. They held the children in their arms and wished fans a happy holiday, without revealing their faces.

Read all the Latest Movies News here