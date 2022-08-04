Teaser Of Pankaj Tripathi-Starrer Criminal Justice 3 Out; Madhav Mishra Back At Work

Pankaj Tripathi is back as Madhav Mishra. The official teaser of the third season of Criminal Justice is out. On Wednesday, the teaser of the third season of the much-loved show was unveiled by Disney+ Hotstar and it showcases Pankaj Tripathi fighting a new case in his old style.

In the show titled Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach, Pankaj playing the effervescent Madhav Mishra will take on assistant public prosecutor Lekha, played by Shweta Basu Prasad.

The teaser begins at Madhav’s house, where a woman Avantika goes to ask him for help intercut with a glimpse of the courtroom. The short teaser video also gave a quick glimpse at Shweta Basu Prasad.

A funny style of Madhav Mishra is seen. He deals with one of the toughest cases of his career. Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach has been directed by Rohan Sippy. This season’s theme is somewhat like its name ‘Adhura Sach’. The previous two seasons were super hits and the audience well-liked both.

Speaking about his role in the new season, Pankaj Tripathi said, “In the new season, he (Madhav Mishra) embarks on a new adventure where he questions the limits of our laws. There is much more to see this season, with Madhav Mishra delving deeper into the legal battle of his clients.”

Director Rohan Sippy said, “This time, Madhav Mishra questions the judiciary and its limitations by revealing a never-before-seen side to our legal system.”

For the uninitiated, the much-loved show is the Indian adaptation of the BBC Studios drama series of the same name. The debut season of Criminal Justice along with Pankaj Tripathi has Vikrant Massey, Jackie Shroff, and Anupriya Goenka playing the lead roles. The second season titled Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors was headlined by Kirti Kulhari, in addition to Pankaj Tripathi and Anupriya Goenka.

