Teaser of Radhe Shyam's Love Anthem Out, Song to be Released on December 1

The makers of the upcoming romantic drama, Radhe Shyam, featuring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead recently released the teaser of the film’s love anthem, Nagumomu Thaarale. The song will be released on December 1.

The 36-second teaser of the classic romantic track is filled with a lot of rich visuals shot in picturesque locations. With some stunning visuals, the teaser shows good chemistry between Prabhas and Pooja. The teaser has left fans waiting for the complete track.

The song has been written by Krishna Kant and sung by Sid Shriram. In just 20 hours of its release, the teaser has garnered 35 million-plus views on YouTube.

On November 15, the makers had released the first single titled ‘Ee Raathale’ from the much-awaited film to create hype around the film. The melodious song is sung by Yuvan Shankar Raja and Harini Ivaturi. The lyrics of the song have been penned by Krishna Kanth while the composer of this melodious number is Justin Prabhakaran.

The periodic drama Radhe Shyam, helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, is Pooja Hegde’s first major film of the new year with a series of hits. While Bhagyashree will be seen playing Prabhas’ mother in the film and Krishna Raju will be seen in another important role.

Apart from Prabhas, Pooja Hegde, and Bhagyashree, Radhe Shyam also stars Sachin Khedekar and Kunal Roy Kapur in pivotal roles.

The movie will hit the theatres on January 14, on the occasion of Sankranthi/Pongal next year. All major language distribution rights except Hindi, have been acquired by ZEE5. However, it is learned that the film will steam only after completing its theatrical run.

