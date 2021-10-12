Teaser of Rajinikanth’s 'Annaatthe' to be Out on October 14, Film Set for Diwali Release

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth is coming with a Diwali gift for his fans. His action-drama “Annatthe" is all set to release on November 4. Directed by Siva, the movie features an ensemble female cast of Meena, Khushboo Sundar, Nayanthara and Keerthy Suresh. Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu, Vela Ramamoorthy and Soori also play important roles. While the makers have released a few lyrical music videos, the fans are waiting for the movie’s trailer. It has now been confirmed that the Annatthe teaser will be out on October 14.

Producer BA Raju’s Twitter team on Monday revealed that the teaser of Rajinikanth’s next film will premiere at 6 pm on October 14.

Makers have also prepared the first copy of the film to send to the Central Board of Film Certification for clearance. ‘Annatthe’ will also be released in multiple languages, and the dubbing for Hindi, Telugu and Kannada versions have also been completed. Rajinikanth has finished dubbing in Tamil as well.

Since Rajinikanth has a huge fan base in Telugu states, the makers are believed to have sold the distribution rights in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana at an attractive price. A major portion of the film was shot in Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad. Some sequences also took place in Kolkata.

Fans have great expectations of “Annatthe" since Rajinikanth’s last film Darbar, though performed decently at the box office, received mixed reviews. Directed by A.R. Murugadoss, Darbar was released on January 9 last year and grossed around Rs 250 crore globally, but it was made on a grand budget of Rs 200 crore.

While Darbar dealt with rampant drug trafficking and prostitution in Mumbai, not much is known about Annatthe’s plot. The upcoming teaser might reveal some details about the film. Interestingly, Nayanthara has worked with Rajinikanth in both Darbar and Annatthe.

