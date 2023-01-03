Teaser of Rajkumar Santoshi’s Gandhi Godse - Ek Yudh Out Now, To Clash With Pathaan

In a new year surprise, the makers of Gandhi Godse - Ek Yudh finally unveiled the teaser of the upcoming film on Monday, January 2. The Rajkumar Santoshi film has been named one of the most anticipated projects of 2023. Its plot revolves around a fictional world in which Mahatma Gandhi survives an assassination attempt and later meets Nathuram Godse in prison. Their conversation sparks a heated debate between the two.

The teaser depicts an ideological war between Mahatma Gandhi and Nathuram Godse. The film will be released in theatres on January 26, coinciding with the 74th Republic Day. It will feature veteran actor Deepak Antani as Mahatma Gandhi for the second time after the 2016 film Gandhiji My Mentor. And Chinmay Mandlekar will be seen playing Nathuram Godse in this Rajkumar Santoshi directorial. Chinmay impressed the masses with his exemplary performance as Farooq Malik Bitta in The Kashmir Files, directed by Vivek Agnihotri.

Besides Deepak and Chinmay, the cast of Gandhi Godse - Ek Yudh also includes Arif Zakariya and Pawan Chopra in prominent roles. The film will also mark the debut of Tanisha Santoshi and Anuj Saini. The music for this fictional historical drama has been scored by AR Rahman. It marks the reunion of Rajkumar Santoshi and the Oscar-winning composer after 21 years. They have previously worked on two films together – Pukar and The Legend of Bhagat Singh.

Produced by Manila Santoshi, Gandhi Godse - Ek Yudh is written by Asghar Wajahat, along with Rajkumar Santoshi. The film is set to lock horns with Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham’s Pathaan at the box office.

Read all the Latest Movies News here