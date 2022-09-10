Teaser of Ramesh Aravind-starrer Shivaji Surathkal 2 Promises Intriguing Thriller

Popular actor Ramesh Aravind is celebrating his 58th birthday on Saturday, and on this occasion, the makers of his next film have released the trailer. The film is titled Shivaji Surathkal 2- The Mysterious Case Of Maayavi – 4K. The audience is delighted with the teaser and expressed their happiness in the comment section. The teaser shows Shivaji investigating a difficult case. The glimpse shows him doing everything possible to crack this case.

A user wrote that the teaser looks promising and wrote that she is looking forward to watching this film. Another expressed his admiration for the first part of the film. The rest others lauded the visuals of the teaser.

It remains to be seen if the sequel of Shivaji Surathkal charms the audience. Akash Srivatsa is directing the movie. He had made the original film as well. Actors Radhika Narayan and Raghu Ramanakoppa will be seen in this film apart from Ramesh.



Shivaji Surathkal’s first instalment was released on February 21, 2020. This film narrated the story of detective Shivaji. Shivaji is given the task of solving many difficult mysteries in Ranagiri. However, it is an uphill task as he has to solve this mystery while dealing with a lot of internal conflicts. Ramesh, Avinash, Radha Ramachandra, Rohith Bhanuprakash and others were part of this film.

Shivaji Surathkal was a roaring success. The audience applauded this film and called it an edge-of-the-seat thriller. They lauded the screenplay and the way multiple stories were narrated brilliantly. Some also praised the background music. However, Shivaji Surathkal received some criticism as well. Many called the movie a copy of the novel Murder on the Orient Express.

Besides Shivaji Surathkal, Ramesh has worked on other films as well. He was seen in the film 100 last year. 100 narrated the story of police officer Vishnu and a cyber-criminal. Ramesh directed this film. 100 failed to perform at the box office.

