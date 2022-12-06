Teaser of Ratham Starring Vijay Antony Out; Watch it Here

Ratham, starring Vijay Antony, is gearing up for release soon with its post-production in full swing. The CS Amudhan film is described as a mass entertainer with unexpected twists, turns, and surprise elements, and it stars Ramya Nambeesan, Nandita Swetha, and Mahima Nambiar.

Interestingly, directors Venkat Prabhu, Vetrimaaran, and Pa Ranjith appear in the teaser, narrating a story and teasing what to expect from the film. Stand-up comedian Jagan Krishna will also play a significant role. This cast includes actors Nizhalgal Ravi, John Mahendran, Kalai Rani, Mahesh, OAK Sundar, Meesha Goshal, and Ameya. Gopi Amarnath did the cinematography for the film, but Kannan composed the music. The film’s teaser has now been released by its makers on Saregama Tamil’s official Youtube channel.

The teaser has received over a million views and fans have filled the comments section with love and excitement.

One of them wrote, “Best actor, best music composer, best producer, best film editor, best lyricist, our brother Vijay Antony, who has all the skills, congratulations for the great success of the movie Ratham.”

Another said, “All the best CS Amuthan sir. You are more than a spoof film director. Thanks to Directors Venkat Prabhu, Ventrimaran, and Pa Ranjith for the support.” One more wrote, “Vijay Antony became one of the unavoidable heroes in Tamil industry. Very talented and good screen presence. None of his movies disappointed me so far. One main advantage of his screen presence and story selection is audiences able to easily connect with the character in his movie. All the best Mr. VJ.”

Another fan opined, “Vijay Antony Sir Such an Underrated Actor. His movies are all seriously superb screenplays and stories. I like his pichaikaran movie the most."

