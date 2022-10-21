Teaser of Ravi Teja's Dhamaka Promises a Mass Commercial Entertainer; Watch

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja is currently reeling under the underwhelming response to his films Khiladi and Rama Rao on Duty. Both movies were released amid huge expectations but they turned out to be failures at the box office. Ravi is currently looking for a much-needed hit in his upcoming film Dhamaka. The teaser of this movie was shared by makers on Thursday and it promises an out-and-out mass entertainer.

The teaser shows Ravi essaying dual roles — one being a gully rowdy and another in a stylish corporate look. Fans loved how the 1-minute 6-second teaser is loaded with high-octane action sequences and interesting punch lines. Sreeleela and Jayaram also appear in the teaser. Needless to say, fans were left enthralled by Ravi’s trademark style and looking forward to this venture. Dialogue “If I see a villain in you, you’ll see a hero in me. But I’m a sadist when I’m in action,” was loved by almost every viewer. They also appreciated the background score, which perfectly complemented Ravi’s acting.

Directed by Thrinadha Rao Nakkina, Dhamaka will reportedly release in December. TG Vishwa Prasad has produced this film under People Media Factory. Abhishek Aggarwal Arts banner has also bankrolled this film. Sachin Khedekar, Tanikella Bharani, Rajshri Nair and other actors have also portrayed key characters.

Top showsha video

Apart from Dhamaka, Ravi is also the talk of the town for his upcoming crime thriller flick Tiger Nageswara Rao. This film is directed by Vamsi. It is based on the life of real-life thug Tiger Nageswara Rao, Stuartpuram’s notorious thief in the 1970s.

Makers are leaving no stone unturned in the preparation of this film. According to reports which surfaced some time back, a lavish set worth Rs 7 crore was constructed near Shamshabad on 5 acres of land. This set was constructed by production designer Avinash Kolla.

The Set Worth ₹7CR's constructed near Shamshabad in 5Acres of land ,That will Depict Stuartpuram Village In 70's Well made by our production designer Avinash kolla for #TigerNageswaraRao

👏@RaviTeja_offl @AbhishekOfficl@AAArtsOfficial @DirVamsee — 𝐒𝐫𝐢𝐤𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐡V𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐚 (@SrikanthVissa) April 16, 2022

Nupur Sanon and Gayathri Bharadwaj have been roped into essay the female leads in this venture.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here