Teaser of Ravi Teja’s Ramarao On Duty Roars on YouTube With 4.5 Million Views in 20 Hours

The teaser of the Telugu film Ramarao On Duty, starring Ravi Teja, is a massive hit on YouTube. The action-packed teaser was unveiled on Tuesday and has already garnered over 4.5 million views within 20 hours of its release. The 1:38-minute trailer suggests that the film is going to be a powerful action entertainer, which also has emotions and suspense. The film is helmed by debutant director Sarath Mandava. He has also written the script of the film.

The teaser features Ravi Teja as Ramarao, who can write with both hands simultaneously while sitting at his desk and travelling in a car. Ramarao is an honest civil servant and takes on corrupt men in power to help people in poverty. The teaser ends with the words, “Get ready to face it”. The background music also improved the entire visual experience.

Apart from Ravi Teja, the film also stars Divyasha Kaushik, Rajisha Vijayan, Pavitra Lokesh, Venu Thottempudi, Nasser, Sr Naresh, Chaitanya Krishna, Tanikella Bharani, Rahul Rama Krishna, Eerojullo Sree, Madhu Sudan Rao and Surekha Vani.

Ramarao on Duty is produced by Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas and RT Team Works. Sam CS has composed the music of the film. The songs of the movie will be out in the coming days.

On December 3, Ravi Teja released the first look of Ramarao On Duty on Twitter. Now, the makers have locked two release dates — April 15 and the previously decided March 25 — because of the changing Covid situations. The makers will soon announce the final release date of the movie.

Ravi Teja’s Khiladi, directed by Ramesh Varma, was released in theatres on February 11, 2022. His films Dhamaka and Tiger Nageswara Rao will be released in April 2022.

