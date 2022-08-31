Teaser of Ritesh Sopanrao Narwade's Directorial Debut Raada Impresses Audience

Ritesh Sopanrao Narwade is going to make his debut as a director with the Marathi film Raada. The teaser of this film was unveiled on Tuesday and it left the audience amazed. Going by the teaser, the film appears to be an action thriller with a romantic story in the background. Renowned actors Ganesh Yadav and Milind Gunaji are also part of this film.

Viewers were delighted by the teaser and expressed their happiness in the comment section. One fan wrote that this film should be a masterpiece in the Marathi film industry, while another congratulated the film’s team and wrote that people living in Nanded, Maharashtra, should promote this film. A major portion of this film must have been shot in Nanded which prompted the user to write this comment. Dinesh Arjuna’s music was also applauded by the audience.

Raada is produced by Suraj Films & Entertainment. Jaffer Sagar penned the lyrics. Kodaparthi Praveen has helmed the photography. Yash Surve handled the edits. Sanjay Kapre, Siya Patil, Shilpa Thakre, Yogita Chavan and others are also part of the film. The film will hit the theatres on September 23. It remains to be seen whether or not Raada will impress the audience.

The Association of popular actors like Ganesh and Milind has taken the excitement around Raada a notch up. Besides Raada, these talented actors were seen together in the film Rashtra, which narrated the story of political leaders who get together to decide where and how to invest black money. This film was written and directed by Inderpal Singh. Rashtra was a box office disaster.

Despite an interesting concept, critics lambasted several aspects of this film.

Apart from Rashtra, Ganesh is part of several prominent films like Jayamma Panchayathi, Ek Number and others. On the other hand, Milind has been part of many interesting projects like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Black Market and others.

