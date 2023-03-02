The much-awaited film Virupaksha, starring Sai Dharam Tej in the lead role, has another update for all the fans. Veteran director Sukumar has written the story and screenplay of the film. The movie, in which Samyuktha Menon plays the female protagonist, is scheduled for theatrical release on April 21. When the trailer of the film was applauded by Pawan Kalyan, it increased the anticipation for Virupaksha among fans.

The movie’s new teaser was originally supposed to be released on March 1 but it has now been postponed. The untimely passing of the President of the Bhimavaram Sai Dharam Tej Fans Association, Ravuri Pandu, has prompted the producers to declare that the teaser launch event has been postponed indefinitely. Soon, the new teaser’s launch date will be revealed.

The makers of the film shared the news on Twitter and wrote, “We are shocked to hear about the untimely demise of Ravuri Pandu Garu (Mega Fan and Sai Dharam Tej Fans president, Bhimavaram ). As a mark of respect, The teaser release of #Virupaksha stands postponed.”

We are shocked to hear about the untimely demise of Ravuri Pandu Garu ( Mega Fan and Sai Dharam Tej Fans president, Bhimavaram )As a mark of respect, The teaser release of #Virupaksha stands postponed. — SVCC (@SVCCofficial) March 1, 2023

Earlier, the film production company SVCC tweeted, “Our Dearest Hero Pawan Kalyan Garu appreciates the Teaser of our Supreme Sai Dharam Tej’s Virupaksha teaser Releasing tomorrow."

https://twitter.com/SVCCofficial/status/1630525391147524096

Coming back to the film, Virupaksha is Sai Dharam Tej’s first pan-Indian production. The Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam versions of the film will be released. The director of photography is Shamdat Sainudeen, the editor is Navin Nooli, and the composer of the music is B Ajaneesh Loknath. Ajay, Brahmaji, Sunil and other notable members of the supporting cast also play significant roles in Virupaksha.

On the other side, Sai Dharam Tej is collaborating with Pawan Kalyan to appear in the Vinodhaya Sitham remake. Samuthirakani is directing the movie, which has the working title PKSDT, and Trivikram Srinivas is writing the dialogue and screenplay. In Hyderabad, the film’s production is moving quickly. Key actors in the movie include Tanikella Bharani, Subbaraju and Rohini Molleti. S Thaman has been hired to write musical compositions.

