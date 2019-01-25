English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bharat Teaser: Salman Khan Jumps Through a Ring of Fire, Promises Stunt-Packed Eid Release
Salman Khan appears to have several professions in Bharat - the teaser shows him as a daredevil motorcyclist performing exhilarating stunts, a Navy officer and an ageing boxer.
Image: Twitter
The teaser of Salman Khan's much-awaited 2019 Eid release, Bharat, starring the superstar in the titular role, has been released a day before Republic Day.
The film promises to be a stunt-packed one, with glimpses of action sequences showed in the teaser. Salman appears to have several professions in the film. In the one-and-a-half minute teaser, we see Salman as a daredevil motorcyclist performing exhilarating stunts, a Navy officer and an ageing boxer.
In the voiceover, Salman Khan says that he was named Bharat, after his country, by his father, and therefore his cast, creed, surname and religion is irrelevant.
Take a look:
Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat is co-produced by Salman, starring Katrina Kaif as the female lead.
Salman had posted a glimpse of Katrina and himself from the film on his Instagram account in August last year.
The film re-unites Khan, Zafar and Kaif after their super-hit 2017 outing Tiger Zinda Hai. On casting Kaif after Priyanka Chopra walked out of the project days before filming, Zafar earlier told Filmfare, “Katrina loved the script. She was busy with three big films, Thugs of Hindostan, Zero and ABCD3. But she somehow squeezed in our dates. There have been some amendments in her character.”
The film also stars Tabu, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover and Jackie Shroff.
