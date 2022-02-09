Teaser Of Srikanth, Srushti Dange Starrer Tamil Film The Bed Out

The teaser of Srikanth and Srushti Dange starrer Tamil film The Bed was launched at an event in Chennai on February 7. The cast, crew members and makers of the film were present on the occasion. Actor Srikanth amused everyone at the event while speaking about actor Silambarasan, also known as Simbu.

Watch the teaser here:

The Bed teaser shows Srikanth’s character terrified after the death of her wife on the bed. The teaser gives a glimpse of the murder mystery, which is filled with many action-packed scenes. It shows police officials investigating the case while considering every member of the victim’s family a suspect.

During the teaser launch event, Srikanth, in his address to fans, said that he got scared when he saw the movie title The Bed. He said that Simbu boldly chooses titles for his films. He added that Silambarasan appreciated him for choosing the film. Srikanth and Silambarasan have acted together in the film Maha, which will be released in theatres soon.

Many scenes in the movie were shot in the winter season. Speaking about her experience shooting in the winter season, Srushti Dange said, “I just acted shivering in the cold. I had a fever too. Srikanth was the one who helped at the time. I thanked him for helping me to act easily in the scenes."

The Bed is an action thriller directed by S Manibharathi and produced by V Vijay Kumar under the banner of Shrinithi Productions. The makers will soon announce the release date of the film.

