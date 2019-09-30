Teaser of Suhana Khan's Short Film Goes Viral, Fans Say She's Born to Act Like Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is one of the most popular star kids on the Internet. Even though she keeps a low key social media profile and has private accounts, Suhana enjoys a relatively huge fan base with a number of fan pages dedicated to her. Of late, a video teaser of Suhana’s first short film as an actor, titled The Grey Part of Blue is viral on the Internet and fans can't stop talking about it.

The short film was made by Suhana and her school friends in England. The teaser doesn't have any audible dialogues of her but has multiple shots of Suhana. Director of the short film, Theodore Gimeno also shared the video on his Instagram and wrote, "Dear all - Here I present for the first time some of the visuals for my upcoming short film The Grey Part of Blue. The film itself is basically complete but I am not yet sure of the date of release, so stay tuned for that. I want to thank all of you for the continued support this past year, it’s truly been surreal. Until then, I hope you enjoy this little teaser!"

Soon after the video made its way to social media, fans lauded Suhana for her acting and compared her to her actor father Shah Rukh Khan. While many hearted out the video and wished her luck for the project, a fan commented, "Born to act.. like her dad (sic)." Whereas, another called the teaser magnificent.

Born to act.. like her dad — BRIJWA SRK FAN (@BrijwaSRKman) September 28, 2019

she is superb .she is going to be the best actor in futurethe glimpse said it all. — Abhiraaj chaudhary (@AbhiraajC) September 28, 2019

How cute our Angel Suhana is looking 😚😚 — ManojVerma (@mjmanojmanoj) September 28, 2019

Ohhhh...MaSha Allah...She is a magnificent😘👌 — Ellmi💝King Khan (@iamEllmi) September 28, 2019

Before this, the poster of the film also created quite a stir on social media. Gimeno had shared the film's poster on Instagram, featuring Suhana. Apart from the star kid, the movie stars Robin Gonnella.

Suhana Khan, who recently graduated from Ardingly College in London, will make her acting debut in the English short film, The Grey Part Of Blue.

It's no secret that Suhana always aspired to be an actress. Earlier this year, Shah Rukh said that he wants Suhana to learn the craft of acting before venturing into films as he does not want her to simply assume that she is talented.

