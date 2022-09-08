Teaser of Suresh Gopi-starrer Mei Hoom Moosa Promises an Edge-of-the-seat Thriller

After entertaining the audience with a brilliant thriller like Paappan, Suresh Gopi is returning with a suspense drama Mei Hoom Moosa. The teaser of the film was released on Wednesday and it instantly struck a chord with the audience. The teaser shows a person inquiring about someone named Moosa at the police station. Police officials were taken by shock when the person revealed his identity.

In a flashback which follows, it is shown that Moosa breathed last 20 years ago. Everyone has the same opinion and they are confused that this person calling himself Moosa could be a spy. Even Moosa’s family members are doubting his identity. The teaser shows people labelling him Maoist as well. Is Moosa telling the truth or does he have some hidden agenda? Is he a spy sent by Pakistan, impersonating the identity of Moosa? These questions will be answered in the film Mei Hoom Moosa.

Top showsha Video

Fans are enthralled with this brilliant teaser and lauded the choice of scripts made by Suresh. Followers are elated that Suresh is happy to prove his acting prowess with another thriller. One user wrote that Suresh has constantly maintained a standard of his films.

Another admired the fact that besides good acting, Suresh is also a good philanthropist. A third fan wrote that initially, he was not excited about the film. However, his opinion has changed after the release of the teaser and is now all pumped up for the movie.



It remains to be seen if Mei Hoom Moosa manages to impress the audience. This film will be the fifth project of Jibu Jacob. Before Mei Hoom Moosa, Jibu directed Vellimoonga, Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol, Adhyarathri, and Ellam Sheriyakum.

The Confident Group and Thomas Thiruvalla Films have produced this project. Saiju Kurup, Poonam Bajwa, Kannan Sagar and others will also be seen alongside Suresh Gopi. Rubesh Rain has penned the script of this movie.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here