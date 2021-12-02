Teaser of Suriya-Starrer Etharkkum Thunindhavan To Be Out on New Year's Day?

The makers of South superstar Suriya-starrer Etharkkum Thunindhavan may release the trailer of the film on New Year’s Day, on January 1, according to reports, but there’s been no official word on it.

The action thriller, directed by Pandiraj, is one of Suriya’s most awaited films. Featuring Suriya and Priyankaa Mohan in lead roles, the film provides a strong social message in a village setting. The film was earlier scheduled to release in December 2021 but was later postponed to release in 2022.

The cast and crew of the film have wrapped the shoot and are currently busy with post-production work. As a part of pre-release promotion activities, the teaser of the film will be released on New Year weekend.

The film also features Sathyaraj, Soori, Saranya Ponvannan, Devadarshini, Jayaprakash, and Ilavarasu in other important roles. Bankrolled by Sun Pictures, the Suriya starrer has music by D Imman.

Suriya was last seen in Jai Bhim, which was released in November 2021. Directed by TJ Gnanavel, based on the true events of the tribal community, the film received a thumb up from the audience and critics.

The courtroom drama crossed the record hit of IMDb rating of Hollywood film The Shawshank Redemption and The Godfather. The film is rated at 9.6 on IMDb.

With this, it has officially registered itself as a nomination at the Golden Globes 2022 under the category of Best Non-English Language Film.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.