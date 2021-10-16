Teaser of Suriya-starrer 'Jai Bhim' Receives Positive Response From Audience  

The teaser of “Jai Bhim", starring actor Suriya Sivakumar, a superstar among his Telugu fans, is out and has received a thumbs up from the audience. The story of the film is said to be inspired by the true events of the 1990s. Written and directed by journalist-turned-filmmaker TJ Gnanavel, the film has Suriya playing a lawyer. Reports say that the movie is going to be a high-voltage socio-political drama, which will also have Rajisha Vijayan and Prakash Raj in supporting roles.

Besides being the lead actor, Suriya is also producing the film under his production banner 2D Entertainment. Since Suriya’s 2D Entertainment has signed a four-film deal with Amazon Prime Video, “Jai Bhim" is going to be the third film for the platform. The official announcement about the teaser came from Suriya himself on Twitter. The tweet carried links to both — Tamil and Telugu language teasers.

Sharing the teaser, the actor wrote that he strongly believes that true stories can bring true changes in society. He added that “Jai Bhim" will be an intense one and is close to his heart.

The teaser looks very promising and has already captured the audience’s imagination, but doesn’t give away too much. The short clip shows the torture the tribal communities are put through by some officers. The teaser shows how the police beat them up and the lawyers dismiss their plea for justice, calling it a publicity stunt. Then comes that one lawyer who takes up the responsibility of helping them get justice. This film will be available on Amazon Prime Videos from November 2, two days ahead of Diwali.

