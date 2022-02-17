Teaser of Suriya's Etharkkum Thuninthavan to be Out On This Date

There’s some great news for all Suriya fans. The teaser of Suriya’s Etharkkum Thunindhavan will be released on February 18 at 6 pm, Sun Pictures announced on Twitter. Sharing the poster, the production house tweeted, “#Etteaser is releasing on Feb 18th at 6 PM!" Fans have been waiting for an update on the film and are now looking forward to the teaser.

While Pandiraj has directed the film, D Imman has worked on music. Sun Pictures has produced this action thriller, which is scheduled for March 10 premiere this year. Along with Suriya, the movie also stars Priyanka Arul Mohan. Vinay Rai, Sathyaraj, Saranya Ponvannan, Soori and M S Bhaskar will be seen in supporting roles. R Rathnavelu is the cinematographer for the film.

While Ruben is the editor, Kalanithi Maran is the producer of the film. The first look of the film has already been released. Previously, the makers had announced another release date, but Covid-19 pushed the theatrical premiere. The fans are extremely excited, for Suriya’s last film Jai Bhim was a humongous hit. It also became the highest-rated film on IMDb.

