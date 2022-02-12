Teaser of Udhayanidhi Stalin's Nenjuku Needhi Packed With Riveting Dialogues, Images

The official teaser of Udhayanidhi Stalin’s next, Nenjuku Needhi, is out and said to be a thought-provoking one. The teaser was originally scheduled to be released on February 6 but was postponed due to the death of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.

The 70-second teaser depicts the unfairness and violence that occurs as a result of caste discrimination.

The Tamil version of the Ayushman Khurrana starrer Hindi film Article 15, which was released in 2019, is titled Nenjuku Needhi. The film is being produced by Boney Kapoor and directed by Arunraja Kamaraj, who received critical acclaim for his debut film Kanaa, starring Aishwarya Rajesh. The teaser’s compelling dialogue and riveting images draw the audience’s attention.

Dhibu Ninan Thomas has composed the soundtrack for Nenjuku Needhi, which has been shot by Dinesh Krishnan and edited by Ruben. Udhayanidhi Stalin, Aari, Tanya Ravichandran, Shivani Rajashekar, Yamini Chander, Suresh Chakravarthi, Ilavarasan, Mayilsamy, Abdool Lee, Ratsasan Saravanan, Ramesh Thilak, Sayaji Shinde, and Antony will be seen in the film. The picture is set to hit theatres in the summer of 2022.

In May 2020, Boney Kapoor stated that he had obtained the Tamil remake rights to the 2019 film Article 15. After Kanaa, this is Arunraja Kamaraj’s second film as a director. Udhayanidhi Stalin was cast in the lead role. In April 2021, principal photography in Pollachi began. On October 16, 2021, the title Nenjuku Needhi was announced, named after Udhayanidhi’s grandfather M. Karunanidhi’s autobiography. Mid-December marked the end of principal photography.

Apart from Nenjuku Needhi, Udhayanidhi is working on four films: Kannai Nambathey, Angel, in which he will star alongside Payal Rajput of Rx 100 fame, and two untitled projects directed by Magizh Thirumenia and Mari Selvaraj.

Except for the Mari Selvaraj directorial, in which he will star with national awardee Keerthy Suresh and for which A.R. Rahman will compose the music, all of the films are now in production.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Special: Live-updating IPL 2022 auction tally | IPL Mega Auction Live Updates here.