Teaser of Upendra-Kiccha Sudeep-Starrer Kabzaa Gets 10 Million Views in 24 Hours

The teaser of filmmaker R Chandru’s upcoming Kannada film Kabzaa has garnered over 10 million views in 24 hours. Rana Daggubati unveiled the teaser of the film on the eve of Upendra’s birthday on September 17. The short, two-minute teaser created curiosity among the audience for the film. Viewers are impressed with it. On micro-blogging site Twitter, many shared their views of the teaser and said that it “will give you strong KGF vibes.”

The much-anticipated film is headlined by Upendra and Kichcha Sudeep, who will be seen playing the role of Bhargav Bakshi. The teaser of R Chandru’s directorial gets full marks for the introduction of the star cast, which also includes Shriya Saran, Prakash Raj, Murli Sharma, and Nawab Shah in pivotal roles. Moreover, the new Kannada film will also have Shivarajkumar in a special appearance.

The style and crime quotient appear to be top-notch in the trailer. Kabzaa is said to be a period drama about the rise of gangsters in India. The film is shot against the backdrop of pre-Independent India, in 1942.

After a series of blockbuster hits like KGF, KGF Chapter 2, and Charlier 777, the Kannada film industry is once again all set to release another big-screen entertainer. Kabzaa will be released in 7 regional languages, which include, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, Bengali, Hindi, and Marathi. The release date of the period drama hasn’t been announced yet.

Moviegoers have high expectations from the storyline as Upendra, Sudeep and Shivarajkumar will be appearing in one film.

Kiccha Sudeep and Upendra have earlier teamed up for a film titled Mukunda Murari, released in 2016. It garnered a good response from both the actor’s fans.

