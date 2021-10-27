Teaser of Vasanthabalan's Long-delayed 'Jail' to be Out on Wednesday

Tamil actor Dhanush will release the teaser of Vasanthabalan’s long-delayed action project “Jail" on Wednesday, October 27, at 5 pm. According to media reports, the film had been hanging on the back burner for quite some time.

Lead actor GV Prakash announced on Twitter that Tamil Cinema’s pride Dhanush will be sharing the teaser of the film.

In the Tweet, Prakash wrote, “#JailTeaser to be released by Tamil Cinema’s Pride @Dhanushkraja. Tomorrow (Wednesday) at 5 pm #StudioGreenReleasesJail #Jail @KrikesC @kegvraja @vasantabalan1 @gvprakash @studiogreen2 @realradikaa @proyuvraaj @SonyMusicSouth”

GV Prakash has also composed the music for the film. Reportedly, the shooting of the film was wrapped by the makers in 2018, and the first look of the film was also released more than three years ago. The film features Robo Shankar, Abarnathi, and Radhika Sarathkumar in pivotal roles among others.

A few days ago, makers of “Jail" also announced that Gnanavel Raja of Studio Green has acquired the rights to release the film theatrically worldwide.

Film director Vasanthabalan expressed happiness over the news and wrote, “For a long time, I’ve been waiting to see an update from our project."

For the unversed, Dhanush, along with Aditi Rao Hydari, has lent voice for the song Kaathodu Kaathanen in the movie.

Talking about Vasanthabalan, his last multi-starrer directorial Kaaviya Thalaivan had hit the screens in 2014 and is now streaming on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. Moreover, GV Prakash and Vasanthabalan had collaborated earlier in 2006 for the drama film Veyil wherein Prakash had composed the music.

GV Prakash Twitter post link:

Meanwhile, Dhanush received the National Film Award at a ceremony on Monday, October 25, for his performance in action-drama Asuran.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.