Teaser: Rashmika Mandanna, Sharwanand's Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu a Family Entertainer

The teaser of the much-awaited film Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu, starring Rashmika Mandanna and Sharwanand is out now. The teaser of the family entertainer has already crossed 1.6 million views within 19 hours of its release on YouTube.

The 92 seconds teaser begins with Sharwanand, who is playing the character of a young man, talking about his helplessness, as his family members are continuously hunting for his bride-to-be. Later, the young man finally meets Rashmika and her family.

The teaser shows that Rashmika and Sharwanand try their best to impress each other. But she wants to avoid their marriage and this makes him puzzled. The witty dialogues by characters of the film seem to have impressed the fans who showed their love by liking the teaser on Youtube.

Watch teaser of Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu here:

Apart from Sharwanand and Rashmika Mandanna, the film also stars Khushbu, Radhika Sarathkumar, Urvashi, Vennela Kishore, Ravi Shankar, Sathya, Pradeep Rawat, Gopa Raju, Kalyani Natarajan, Rajasri Nair, Jhansi, Rajitha, Sathya Krishna and RCM Raju.

Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu is helmed by director Tirumala Kishore and bankrolled by producer Sudhakar Cherukuri under the Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas banner. The movie is nearing its theatrical release on February 25, 2022. Popular cinematographer Sujith Sarang is handling cinematography and Devi Sri Prasad is handling the music and background score.

Ahead of the Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu release, the makers have released its title song and teaser. The team will soon begin the promotional events. The movie is getting good hype on social media as Rashmika Mandanna is the lead actress of the movie.

Rashmika is currently enjoying the box office success of her previous outing Pushpa: The Rise, which also starred Allu Arjun. She will be making her Bollywood debut with a film titled Mission Majnu also starring actor Sidharth Malhotra.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.