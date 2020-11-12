Technology Was New, Everything Appeared Sweet And Romantic: Fatima Sana Shaikh On '90s Era

New Delhi: There is a certain romance and sweetness to the 1990s that was free from the hassles of social media overdrive, believes “Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari” actor Fatima Sana Shaikh for whom playing hide-and-seek with her friends is the most memorable part of the bygone era. Shaikh, who stars in the ’90s-set comedy “Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari”, said the information explosion of the digital age is in stark contrast to the slower, less corrupt decade which saw the arrival of Internet. “There was technological development at that time but it was not corrupted. There was no social media bullying. Technology was very new, so everything appeared sweet and romantic. “There were telephones, there was no instant messaging like today. We did not used to get hassled by technology then. Now we look for a detox,” the 28-year-old actor told .