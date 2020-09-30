MOVIES

Teejay Sidhu Opens Up About Being Shamed for Being 'Too Skinny': Every Pregnancy Body is Different

Teejay Sidhu Opens Up About Being Shamed for Being 'Too Skinny': Every Pregnancy Body is Different

Actress Teejay Sidhu, who is expecting her third child, took to Instagram to talk about her pregnancy experience and said that she has been shamed for being 'too skinny.'

Actor Teejay Sidhu, who is expecting her third child with Karanvir Bohra, penned a note on Instagram about being shamed for being 'too skinny' during her pregnancy. Teejay said that every pregnancy body is different and opened up about a difficult experience during her first trimester.

Taking to Instagram, Teejay wrote, :People tell me I'm too skinny, that I should be heavier, especially since I'm expecting. (This is my 5 months pregnancy pic.) But for me, putting on has never been easy. And in the first trimester, I had terrible nausea, couldn't eat anything! (There was no 'pregnancy glow!')."

View this post on Instagram

People tell me I'm too skinny, that I should be heavier, especially since I'm expecting. (This is my 5 months pregnancy pic.) But for me, putting on has never been easy. And in the first trimester, I had terrible nausea, couldn't eat anything! (There was no 'pregnancy glow!') 😂🙈 Now I eat properly, I've put on weight, but still, it only shows on my tummy. I'd tell any expecting Mom, whether you're the thin/heavy, embrace your maternity body. Don't overthink what you 'should' look like. As long as you are healthy, there is no 'ideal' weight. Every pregnancy body is different - love yours, just as it is. 🙏❤️ . Thank you @ammarzoofficial for the outfit - hardly anything fits properly anymore! 😄

A post shared by Teejay Sidhu (@bombaysunshine) on

"Now I eat properly, I've put on weight, but still, it only shows on my tummy. I'd tell any expecting Mom, whether you're the thin/heavy, embrace your maternity body. Don't overthink what you 'should' look like. As long as you are healthy, there is no 'ideal' weight. Every pregnancy body is different - love yours, just as it is," she added.

Teejay and Karanvir are also parents to 3-year-old twin girls Vienna and Raya Bella Bohra.

