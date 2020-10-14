Teejay Sidhu's Epic Reply on Karanvir Bohra's Babymoon Post is Unmissable

Actor Karanvir Bohra and his wife Teejay Sidhu are expecting their third child. The duo are already blessed with twin daughters Bella and Vienna.

Recently, the actor took to social media to share glimpses of their babymoon in Uttarakhand, where Karanvir is shooting. The actor shared a picture where he is seen posing with Teejay, cradling her baby bump. Teejay is seen wearing an Indian attire while Karan is seen wearing a light brown colour round neck t-shirt.

Captioning the post, Karanvir wrote, “I’m going to be in so much trouble! I didn’t take her on a #babymoon during the first pregnancy... and this is my idea of a #maternity #shoot this time around.... But sweety @bombaysunshine, I did take you to #dehradun for a babymoon!”

Even though the post is adorable and filled with love, what takes the cake here is Teejay’s epic response to it. The mom-to-be wrote, “This was my maternity shoot??” In another comment she has dropped in angry face emojis.

Since being shared, the post has already got over 88 thousand likes on Instagram alone. Many of the couple’s friends and fans have dropped in fire and heart emojis in the comments. Many people have extended their good wishes to the future parents.

Meanwhile, Karanvir is quite regular on Instagram and frequently shares pictures and videos with his children. He tied the knot with Teejay in the year 2006. The couple embraced parenthood for the first time in 2016.

The couple announced their latest pregnancy in an adorable post. Both Karanvir and Teejay shared posts in which they expressed their gratitude to the almighty for his blessings.