Teen Ranbir Kapoor Looks Completely Unrecognisable at Event with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

If one thinks of an on-screen collaboration between Ranbir Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karan Johar’s 2016 film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil will be the only production to come to mind. However, unknown to many, Ranbir was a part of Aishwarya’s 1999 movie event, Aa Ab Laut Chalen.

A video from the film’s music launch event that has gone viral on social media, shows a teenage Ranbir helping out his father late actor Rishi Kapoor, who was the director of the film. In the video, Ranbir can be seen donning a black suit and a blue shirt. Apart from Aishwarya, Akshaye Khanna and Randhir Kapoor also feature in the video. Take a look at it:

Ranbir was the assistant director of Aa Ab Laut Chalen, the only film directed by his father. The film followed an Indian man who moves abroad in search of a better life, but his hopes shatter when he realizes that life in America is not exactly how he had expected it to be.

He will next feature in Shamshera with Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here